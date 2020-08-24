1/
Sandra Jenkins
Sandra Jenkins

Fayetteville - Obituary for Sandra S. Jenkins

Sandra S. Jenkins, 82, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania passed peacefully surrounded by family on August 23, 2020. She was born on September 15, 1937 in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania to John and Hilda (Ebaugh) Shultz. Sandy graduated from the Berlin-Brothersvalley High School in 1955 and Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing in 1958. She worked many years in intensive care and nephrology nursing and retired from Georgetown University Hospital in 1993. She touched many lives as a nurse. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, Chambersburg, PA. Sandy initiated a needlework group which made items for many charitable organizations including her church, the military, and the community. Sandy was an accomplished knitter who made sweaters, shawls, and stockings for her family.

Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, George Ray (Dick) Jenkins, four daughters, Lisbeth J. O'Brien (Brian), Alison J. Arrowood (Brian), Lesley J. Leonard (Jim) and Sarah J. Leonard (Mark), nine grandchildren, Katie, Austin, Tyler, Emily, Dylan, Thomas, Brad, Sean and Jack. She is also survived by three sisters, Janet Woods, Judy Bolden, Linda Javan, brother Jerry Shultz, and many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed spending time with her family at their cabin in WV, needlework, cross stitch, grandchildren's sporting activities, making strawberry jam and applesauce for the grandkids.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 222 South Second St., Chambersburg, PA on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 3:30PM with Rev. Steven Livermore and Rev. Diane Salter officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Sandy's name to: First United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 222 S. Second St., Chambersburg, PA 17201, or the ALS Foundation, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209.

Sandy's family would like to thank Kelly P. Miller, MD and the SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice for their outstanding care during her short but progressive illness with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.




Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
