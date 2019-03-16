|
Sandra K. Gates
Scotland - Sandra K. Gates, 81 of Scotland, formerly of Shippensburg, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
She was born May 18, 1937 in Hershey, PA. Sandy was a daughter of the late Charles and Helen Griffith Koontz.
She was also a member of the Shippensburg Historical Society and the Shippensburg Civic Club. She was a member of the Memorial Lutheran Church, Shippensburg, and the Chambersburg Country Club. Sandy was a past chairman of the Shippensburg Park & Recreation Commission, a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, the Shippensburg Junior Civic Club and United Way. She was active with the Cumberland Valley School of Music and a 1955 graduate of the former Shippensburg High School.
She is survived by her husband, John H. Gates, one son, Andrew C. Gates and his wife Ruth of Fairport, NY, one daughter, Lisa Gates of Venice, FL and two grandchildren, James and Rachel Gates.
In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by one son, David H. Gates.
Memorial services will be held privately. Burial will take place in the Spring Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 16, 2019