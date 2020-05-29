Sandra Kay Polk
Sandra Kay Polk, 80, of Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home.
Born November 19, 1939 in Breezewood, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Florence (Peck) Hite.
Sandra married the love of her life Carl Eugene Strait on April 9, 1958. He passed into the presence of the Lord on January 14, 1973.
Mrs. Polk is survived by four sons: Brian Strait and Ronald Strait both of Chambersburg; Gene Strait and wife Karel of Manheim, PA; and Carl Strait of Lancaster, PA.
She is survived by six grandchildren: Jennipher Elder; Jeremy Strait; Dakota Strait; Megan Wagner; Hannah Edwards; and Michael Strait. Six great-grandchildren survive: Mikayla Elder; Taylor Elder; Blake Dupont; Laylia Strait; Peyton Strait; and Paisley Strait. A sister Betty Graff of Provo, UT and brother Kenneth Hite of Breezewood, PA also survive.
Sandra attended Christian Life Church of Chambersburg for many years. It was there she trusted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, opening up an eternity in heaven for her.
Growing up on a farm, she learned to work hard. Her favorite place to work was in the kitchen beside her beloved Gram, Jennie E. Crooks.
Sandra was loving, feisty and funny. More than anything else she loved her family. She dedicated herself for many years to sacrificial service, as a homemaker and caretaker, to benefit those she loved. She was a wonderful gardener, taking God's blessings of the earth to can and freeze them. She was an avid reader. She was honored as valedictorian of her graduating class of 1957 from Everett High School.
She was "a rock" of stability for her family through many tumultuous times. She was dearly loved, and will be greatly missed. We look forward to that great reunion with her before Jesus someday!
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be having private services. Interment will be made at Hustontown Cemetery, Hustontown, PA.
Arrangements are by the M. R. Brown Funeral Home, 301 Pitt Street, Hustontown, PA.
Online condolences and further information may be obtained at www.mrbrownfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 29 to May 30, 2020.