Sandra Kay Polk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Kay Polk

Sandra Kay Polk, 80, of Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home.

Born November 19, 1939 in Breezewood, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Florence (Peck) Hite.

Sandra married the love of her life Carl Eugene Strait on April 9, 1958. He passed into the presence of the Lord on January 14, 1973.

Mrs. Polk is survived by four sons: Brian Strait and Ronald Strait both of Chambersburg; Gene Strait and wife Karel of Manheim, PA; and Carl Strait of Lancaster, PA.

She is survived by six grandchildren: Jennipher Elder; Jeremy Strait; Dakota Strait; Megan Wagner; Hannah Edwards; and Michael Strait. Six great-grandchildren survive: Mikayla Elder; Taylor Elder; Blake Dupont; Laylia Strait; Peyton Strait; and Paisley Strait. A sister Betty Graff of Provo, UT and brother Kenneth Hite of Breezewood, PA also survive.

Sandra attended Christian Life Church of Chambersburg for many years. It was there she trusted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, opening up an eternity in heaven for her.

Growing up on a farm, she learned to work hard. Her favorite place to work was in the kitchen beside her beloved Gram, Jennie E. Crooks.

Sandra was loving, feisty and funny. More than anything else she loved her family. She dedicated herself for many years to sacrificial service, as a homemaker and caretaker, to benefit those she loved. She was a wonderful gardener, taking God's blessings of the earth to can and freeze them. She was an avid reader. She was honored as valedictorian of her graduating class of 1957 from Everett High School.

She was "a rock" of stability for her family through many tumultuous times. She was dearly loved, and will be greatly missed. We look forward to that great reunion with her before Jesus someday!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be having private services. Interment will be made at Hustontown Cemetery, Hustontown, PA.

Arrangements are by the M. R. Brown Funeral Home, 301 Pitt Street, Hustontown, PA.

Online condolences and further information may be obtained at www.mrbrownfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M R Brown Funeral Home
Pitt St
Hustontown, PA 17229
(717) 987-3936
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved