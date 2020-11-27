1/1
Sandra L. Goshorn
Sandra L. Goshorn

Doylesburg - Sandra L. Goshorn, 73, of Doylesburg, passed away Nov. 26, 2020 in Laurel Lakes, Chambersburg. She was the wife of the late Earnest J. Goshorn, who died in 2002.

Born in Blain, PA she was the daughter of the late Alta Stitzel. She attended the West Perry School, the Burns Valley Mennonite Church and previously the Dry Run Church of the Brethren.

Mrs. Goshorn loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and looking for deer. Additional interests were doing word search and crossword puzzles, playing cards, walking and attending little league games.

Surviving are 2 daughters and 2 sons, Virginia Dunn (Robert), of Concord, Earnest Goshorn, II and Kelly Junkins of Doylesburg, Alta Stewart (Joe) of Chambersburg and Cleveland Goshorn (Ann) of Chambersburg, her sister, Peggy Quick (Bob) of New Cumberland. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, Curtis Dunn, Earnest Goshorn III, Emily Goshorn, Shaun Juenger, Nathan Juenger, Jaryn Goshorn and Brandy Boonie.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Agett-Lakjer, Spring Run. http://www.agettlakjer.com




Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
