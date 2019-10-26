|
Sandra Lee Shope
Roxbury, PA - Sandra Lee Shope, 75, of Roxbury, went to be with her Lord on October 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Monday, January 10, 1944 in Freestone, Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Fred S. and Beulah F. Mackey Beidel.
Sandra was a 1961 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School. She was a member of the Upper Strasburg Church of God.
She retired in 2006 from the Human Resources Department at the New Cumberland Army Depot with 25 years of service. Sandra enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting, building puzzles, and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Wilbur Arden Shope, whom she married April 11, 1964; one daughter, Lori A. (husband Mark) Crider, Fannettsburg; one son, Michael A. (wife Tedra) Shope, Roxbury; five grandchildren, Megan M. (husband Justin) Everhart, Melanie N. Crider, Michael J. Shope, Tucker L. Shope, and Michaela G. Shope; two step grandchildren, Halee Alleman, and Alex Alleman; three great grandchildren, Hunter L. Shope, McKinlee M. Everhart, and Easton S. Everhart; four sisters, Cheryl Keefer, Deborah Runk, Linda Grove, and Karen Goshorn; and one sister in-law, Ruby Beidel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Rowles, and one brother, Dennis Beidel.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Upper Strasburg Church of God, with the Pastor Timothy Redmond officiating. Burial will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Roxbury Union Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Roxbury Union Cemetery, P.O. Box 55, Roxbury, PA 17251 or to the Upper Strasburg Church of God, P.O. Box 68, Upper Strasburg, PA 17265.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019