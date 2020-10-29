Sandra W. Scatena
On Friday, October 23, 2020, Sandra W. Scatena (nee: Wenglik) passed away surrounded by family at the age of 78 due to complications after surgery.
Sandy was born on August 1, 1942, in Six Mile Run, Bedford County, Pennsylvania, and the youngest of 6 children.
After high school, she worked as a stenographer at the Department of Agriculture in Washington, DC; she continued her civil servant career by transferring to the Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, PA, and later to Rock Island Arsenal in Iowa. After more than 35 years of service, she retired and moved back to Chambersburg, PA. In retirement, Sandy loved spending time with friends and family.
She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Brittain (Michael) of Shirmanstown, Pennsylvania and Sharon Amick (Randy) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and former husband, Ronald E. Barnes of Chambersburg. She also leaves five grandchildren - Sarah, John, and Grace Amick and Sean and Sydney Brittain; nineteen nieces and nephews and two aunts - Phyllis Buckley and Louis Barefoot.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, John J., Sr. and Edith V. Wenglik (nee: Barnett), her five siblings - John Wenglik Jr., Betty Young, Ronnie Wenglik, Darlene Walters, and Kay Calhoun.
A celebration of life ceremony will be arranged shortly, please visit rememberingsandrascatena.com
for more details. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial contributions be made to a local Hospice or Amedisysfoundation@amedisys.com.