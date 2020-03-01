Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
1943 - 2020
Sarah Hoch Obituary
Sarah Hoch

Fayetteville - Sarah F. Hock, 76, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at home. She was born on March 8, 1943 in Summersville, West Virginia to William I. and Myrtle V. (Long) Underwood. Sarah was the owner/operator of G & S Tours. She had previously been employed at James River and American Can Sarah was a member of the Post 1599, Amvets Post 224, Marine Corps League, Elks Lodge 600, and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 842, all in Chambersburg. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great-grandson Rylan, and traveling.

She is survived by her grandson, Robert (husband of Heidi) Stratton of Fayetteville, and her great-grandson, Rylan James Stratton. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Hock and her daughter, Deborah Lynn Stratton.

A memorial service will be conducted Thursday March 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with the Rev. James Fox officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
