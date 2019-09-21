|
Saundra A. Love
Shippensburg - Saundra A. Love, 72, departed this life on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at her home. She was born on September 22, 1946, in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Paul A. Morton and Mabel E. (Speidel) Foreman and married Robert F. Love on March 3, 1968 at the Upper Tuscarora Presbyterian Church. Earlier in her life, Saundra drove a school bus for Bob and Delores Beam for about fourteen years. She then went into nursing, working as an LPN, at the Chambersburg Hospital, Franklin County Nursing Home, Shippensburg Health Care Center, and the Orrstown Personal Care Home, retiring in 2012. Saundra always enjoyed working, however, in her free time, she enjoyed collecting rolling pins, thimbles, and spoons. She was a former member of the Pleasant Hall V.F.C. ladies Auxiliary and helped for many years at the Lurgan Lions Club Little League Field, doing whatever needed to be done. Saundra will always be remembered as a faithful friend who would help out anybody. In addition to her husband of 51 years, Robert, she is survived by two sons, Thomas A. Love and wife Karen of Disputanta, VA and John Paul Love and wife Peggy of Inwood, WV; her daughter, Jo Ann Howell and husband Edward of Upper Strasburg; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one brother,Paul E. Morton and wife Shirley of Spring Run; four sisters, Mary O'Donel of Orrstown, Beverly Scott and husband Donald of St. Thomas, Diane Umbrell and husband Robert of Scotland, and Deborah Hammond and husband Jim of Chambersburg; and many nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Pastor Marlin "Butch" Neil will officiate. Interment will follow in the Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday morning at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to either the , the American Diabetes Association, or SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 21, 2019