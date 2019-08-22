|
Saundra A. Rideout
Chambersburg - Saundra A. Rideout, 70, of Chambersburg passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born October 30, 1948 in Chambersburg, the daughter of Betty Rideout and the late Richard Quivers. She was a lifelong member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church and a graduate from Chambersburg High School. She was a member of the and worked at OSI and Cracker Barrel. She enjoyed playing bingo and lottery and watching game shows. She loved her Lord, her family, dog Molly and gospel music. Saundra was a loving woman, open-minded, caring, a dedicated mother and grandmother and she prayed for everyone. Surviving are her mother, Betty Mae Quivers, children: Todd (Danette) Rideout, Ty (Khay) Rideout, Manuel (Tiffiny) Rideout, William (Tonya) Rideout; four grandchildren, three great grandchildren seven brothers and sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Quivers, daughter Candida Drayton Rideout and brother Donald Rideout. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 875 South Main St., Chambersburg PA 17201. Memorial donations may be made to the , https://donate3.cancer.org . Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 22, 2019