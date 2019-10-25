|
Seth Bryan Yeager
Fayetteville, PA - Seth Bryan Yeager, age 25, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away unexpectedly after a brief undiagnosed illness on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his home. Born April 15, 1994, he was the son of Theresa Kelly Yeager (husband Michael Howell) of Fayetteville, PA and Stephen R. Yeager (wife Tina Helm) of Fayetteville, PA.
Seth was a 2012 graduate of CASHS and the Franklin County Career and Technology Center, where he studied carpentry. He was employed at NVR Products in Thurmont, MD as a forklift driver. Seth enjoyed racing, trucks, working on trucks, golf, mudding, hunting, fishing, and sports.
In addition to his parents, Seth is survived by his maternal grandparents, Lorraine Lomman and George Harris of Fayetteville, PA; his paternal grandmother, Deb Yeager; siblings, Stephenie R. Yeager, Brittanie N. Yeager, and Camiran McKee all of Fayetteville, PA; and a niece, Rhiannon Stendahl. Seth was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ralph Yeager, Sr. and Evelyn Fay Zeger.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 10 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 6 - 8 PM and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019