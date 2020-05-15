|
|
Shane Yeager
Chambersburg - Shane Dean Yeager, 46, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away May 15, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on February 3, 1974 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Galen and Nancy (Burns) Yeager. He liked to hunt, NASCAR racing, and the Dallas Cowboys. He is a member of the Moose Lodge in Chambersburg.
Shane is survived by his mother and father, Galen and Nancy Yeager, his companion, Chrissy Patterson and a brother, Kirk (husband of Angela) Yeager of Mt. Pleasant, SC. He is also survived by two step-children; Sheldon Smith and Cheyenne Fields. He has two nieces, Whitney (wife of Carlin) Fields of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Deidre Yeager of Los Angeles, CA. and two step-nieces; Mercedes Madrie and Alexis McClain. He has a number of aunts and uncles.
In deference to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. After the crisis ends there will be a celebration of his life to be announced. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, St. Thomas has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 15 to May 17, 2020