Sharon A. Runyon
Chambersburg - Sharon A. Runyon, 77, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home. Born June 24, 1943 in West Nyack, NY, she was the daughter of the late Hector and Dorothy Gedbaw Hutt.
Sharon was employed at F&M Trust for 33 years until her retirement in 2006. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, going to the beach, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, F. Leroy Runyon, whom she married on August 26, 1962; two children, John L. Runyon and wife Colleen of Dunn Loring, VA, and Suzanne M Garber and husband Brian of Chambersburg; four grandchildren Nikita, Seth, Kathleen and Lindsey; and four great grandchildren, Chloe, Kennedy, Ellie and Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by two siblings, Jean Hohenberger and Hector J. Hutt, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Richard Lyons will officiate. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
.