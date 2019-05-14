Services
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA 17013
(717) 243-2421
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA 17013
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA 17013
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA 17013
Sharon Cree Bailey

Carlisle - Sharon Cree Bailey, 64, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at home with family by her side. She was born on August 30, 1954 in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Harold and Cree A. (Brown) Gossard.

Sharon graduated from Carlisle High School with the class of 1972. She retired after 20 years of service with the former C. H. Masland & Sons/Lear Corp, Carlisle. Sharon enjoyed traveling.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 29 years, Paul E. Bailey, Jr., one daughter, Stacy Weigle of Carlisle, one son, Bryan Bailey of Hershey, one brother, Larry Gossard of Perry County, two sisters; Cindy Justice of KY and Patricia Miller of Shippensburg, her mother-in-law, Mary (Parson) Bailey of Chambersburg, three grandchildren; Kyle (wife, Stephanie) Hockenberry, Cheyenne Weigle and Wade Weigle, three great-grandchildren; Dallas, Cameron and Madison Hockenberry. She was preceded in death by one son, Ryan Bailey.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Chaplain Ed Rabenstein officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home and on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. www.Since1853.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 14, 2019
