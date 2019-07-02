Sharon Frey



Chambersburg - Sharon Diane Frey, 75 of Chambersburg, passed away on Wed., June 19, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born August 9, 1943 in Knobsville, the daughter of the late Bruce and Janet Hamil Garland. Sharon was a 1961 graduate of the McConnellsburg H. S. After moving to Chambersburg, she worked at and would later become the owner operator of Maria's Hoagie Shop. Later, she worked for the former Stanley company. A waitress throughout her life, she most recently worked at 30 West. Sharon enjoyed playing Bingo, watching movies, going to Atlantic City and Charlestown and listening to Dwight Yocum. Surviving are four children: Janet Monn, Crystal Monn, Misty Bingaman (husband Troy), Terry Frey (fiancé Tiffany); two stepchildren: Diane Reed (husband Butch), Kim Swisher (husband Dave); nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and sister Virginia Sieders. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Frey (1999) and six siblings. A visitation will be held Wed., July 3, 2019 from 3 to 4 PM at Sellers Funeral Home. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Rd. West, Chambersburg PA 17201. Online condolences may be made at sellersfuneralhome.com Published in Public Opinion on July 2, 2019