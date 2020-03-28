|
|
Sharon Jackson
Chambersburg - Sharon Elaine Jackson, 69, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away March 27, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on October 6, 1950 in Cumberland, Maryland to Edward and Phyllis (Harbaugh) Blacker. She is a member of the Chambersburg Open Door Church since 1977. She enjoyed spending time with her family and working in her yard and flower beds. She loved listening to the "Oldies" and watching I Love Lucy. She had been a stay at home mother prior to her employment at Fairway Medical where she got her nickname "Ladybug". In addition she worked side by side with her husband in their dental business.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Gary Jackson and their four children: Shannon (husband of Lisa) Jackson of Greencastle, Brent (husband of Marie) Jackson of Chambersburg, Melissa (wife of Jay) Kauffman of Chambersburg and Brandon (husband of Brandy) of Chambersburg as well as a step-daughter, Tonya Jackson of Venice, FL. She has nine grandchildren and one great-grandson. She is survived by a brother, Timothy Blacker of Chambersburg. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Blacker.
In deference to the current health crisis, funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. At a later date there will be a Celebration of Her Life service. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020