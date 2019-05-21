|
|
Sharon Sellers
Chambersburg -
Obituary for Sharon Lee (Ott) Sellers
Sharon Lee (Ott) Sellers, 73, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 16, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Clarence and Madeleine (Hendershot) Ott. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family: parents, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved nature and the outdoors.
Sharon is survived by her three sons: Robert L. Sellers II of Chambersburg, Cory R. (husband of Sandi) Sellers of Chambersburg, and Steven M. (husband of Sherry) Sellers of McConnellsburg. She has eighteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She is survived by two brothers; Larry (husband of Mary) Ott of McConnellsburg and Jerry Ott of Chambersburg. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Jodi Ott Averill.
Burial is private and at the convenience of the family. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
The family requests that memorial donations be sent to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, www.Myasthenia.org.
Published in Public Opinion on May 21, 2019