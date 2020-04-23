|
Sharon Sims
Chambersburg - Sharon Lynn Sims, 59, of Chambersburg, died on Monday, April 20, 2020, from Metastatic Breast Cancer that spread to her brain. She was born December 24, 1960 the daughter of the Thomas B. Sims and Dorothy D. Shaff-Mowen. She attended Pennsylvania State University Mont Alto. Sharon retired from the Commonwealth of PA in 1995. She ran Slims Computer Images, where she worked with photographs and digital art and sold her antique books that included religion, Bibles and historical books from the 1700s to primarily the 1800s. Sharon worked with Keystone Youth Football League, KYFL and Fayetteville Brown's Youth Football for about 13 years. On May 27, 1989, she married Richard Glenn Landis. She reentered the workforce after their children were all attending school. She worked for J.P. Morgan Chase and then to First Data where among other banks, she worked with Wells Fargo. Sharon was able to take her bucket list dream vacation in July of 2018. She visited Germany, Austria and France with the help and generosity friends and especially family. Sharon is survived by her mother Dorothy Schaff-Mowen, children: Rustin Landis, Richard Landis, and Sienna Landis; grandson, Keith; brother, William Sims (Gina) of San Antonio, sister Suzie Sims-Fletcher, New York, and brother Thomas Sims (Penny) Gettysburg and several nephews, nieces, cousins, an aunt and an uncle. Sharon was preceded in death by her father Tom Sims. Graveside services will be private and a Celebration of her life will be held at a later time.
