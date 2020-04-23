Services
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Sims

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Sims Obituary
Sharon Sims

Chambersburg - Sharon Lynn Sims, 59, of Chambersburg, died on Monday, April 20, 2020, from Metastatic Breast Cancer that spread to her brain. She was born December 24, 1960 the daughter of the Thomas B. Sims and Dorothy D. Shaff-Mowen. She attended Pennsylvania State University Mont Alto. Sharon retired from the Commonwealth of PA in 1995. She ran Slims Computer Images, where she worked with photographs and digital art and sold her antique books that included religion, Bibles and historical books from the 1700s to primarily the 1800s. Sharon worked with Keystone Youth Football League, KYFL and Fayetteville Brown's Youth Football for about 13 years. On May 27, 1989, she married Richard Glenn Landis. She reentered the workforce after their children were all attending school. She worked for J.P. Morgan Chase and then to First Data where among other banks, she worked with Wells Fargo. Sharon was able to take her bucket list dream vacation in July of 2018. She visited Germany, Austria and France with the help and generosity friends and especially family. Sharon is survived by her mother Dorothy Schaff-Mowen, children: Rustin Landis, Richard Landis, and Sienna Landis; grandson, Keith; brother, William Sims (Gina) of San Antonio, sister Suzie Sims-Fletcher, New York, and brother Thomas Sims (Penny) Gettysburg and several nephews, nieces, cousins, an aunt and an uncle. Sharon was preceded in death by her father Tom Sims. Graveside services will be private and a Celebration of her life will be held at a later time.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Sellers Funeral Home
Download Now