Sharon Swisher

Sharon Swisher Obituary
Sharon Swisher

Chambersburg - Sharon J. Swisher, 72, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away March 17, 2020 at Menno Haven Rehab. Center. She was born on March 5, 1948 in Chambersburg ,Pennsylvania to Leroy and Betty (Miller) Lake. She retired from Wilson College after 20 years having been assistant manager of the food service division. She is a member of Greenvillage Church of God. She loved the ocean, traveling, gardening, her puppies and her family.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Swisher and her two daughters. Ginger Angle of Chambersburg and Tammy (wife of Robert) Martin of Accokeek, Md. She has three grandchildren, Stephanie Smith, Matthew Smith and Jeremy Bowerman, as well as seven great-grandchildren. She is survived by her mother, Betty Lake in Orrstown, Pa. and two sisters, Sandra Scratchard of Mt. Union and Pamela McClure of East Waterford, Pa. a brother, Calvin Lake of Shippensburg, and a special cousin, Tara Kyne of Hedgesville, WV. She was preceded in death by her father and a sister Sue Ann Goshorn.

In deference to the current health issues the funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at a later date. The family requests that flowers be omitted and memorial contributions be sent to the Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, 900 S. Arlington Ave., Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
