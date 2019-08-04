Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
King Street Church
162 E. King Street,
Chambersburg, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
King Street Church,
162 E. King Street,
Chambersburg, PA
Sharon Washabaugh


1954 - 2019
Sharon Washabaugh Obituary
Sharon Washabaugh

Chambersburg - After an inspiring, courageous and brave eight year battle with cancer, Sharon Dianne Washabaugh, 64, of Chambersburg went Home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in the comfort of her home. She was born October 13, 1954 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Patricia Ann (Swartz) and Richard David Washabaugh. She was a 1972 graduate of CASHS and a 1974 graduate of Hagerstown Medical Secretarial College earning an Associates of Arts degree.

Sharon was employed many years at Strickler Insurance Agency and the Doctor's offices of Rahauser, Van Kirk, Barton and Davis on Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg. She was a life-time member of King Street Church where she led the children's choir and was active in the adult choir. In addition to spending time with her family and many friends, she enjoyed helping others in need, rooting on the Washington Redskins & Nationals, swimming, giving swimming lessons, playing softball, racquetball, bowling, cross stitch, playing games on her I-Pad, and annual vacations to Ocean City, MD.

She is survived by her Brother Richard D. Washabaugh II, his wife Beverly, nieces Claire & Abigail, nephew Luke, all of Pittsburgh, and Step-Mother, Mary Lou Washabaugh of Chambersburg.

The family would like to personally thank Dr. John F. Robinson and his awesome hematology team at Wellspan/Summit Cancer Center in Chambersburg for their positive energy, dedication, and determination, tirelessly working side-by-side over the years with Sharon to help her to find the "next" available treatment option.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at King Street Church, 162 E. King Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family will also receive friends Friday evening, August 9, 2019 from 6:00 - 9:00 PM at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sharon's name to Summit Health Development Center c/o Cancer Services, 785 5th Avenue, Suite 1, Chambersburg, PA 17201 (please make checks payable to Summit Health) or to King Street Church, 56 North Second St., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be shared at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 4, 2019
