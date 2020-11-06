1/1
Shawn D. Johnson
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shawn D. Johnson

Chambersburg - Shawn D. Johnson age 43, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Transitions Health Care in Gettysburg. Born March 10, 1977, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of Linda Chronister Johnson and the late John Johnson. Shawn grew up in the Chambersburg Area School District. He worked as a stocker in the grocery business and enjoyed cars.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Jody Lynn Beecher of Chambersburg and a sister, Tanya Johnson of Chambersburg; two grandchildren, Emelyn Schuelke and Tanner Schuelke, Jr.; his step-grandfather, Robert DeShong; and three nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. CDC social distancing and mask requirements will be in place. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

Memories and condolences may be shared on his Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
09:00 AM
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved