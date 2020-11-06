Shawn D. Johnson
Chambersburg - Shawn D. Johnson age 43, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Transitions Health Care in Gettysburg. Born March 10, 1977, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of Linda Chronister Johnson and the late John Johnson. Shawn grew up in the Chambersburg Area School District. He worked as a stocker in the grocery business and enjoyed cars.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Jody Lynn Beecher of Chambersburg and a sister, Tanya Johnson of Chambersburg; two grandchildren, Emelyn Schuelke and Tanner Schuelke, Jr.; his step-grandfather, Robert DeShong; and three nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. CDC social distancing and mask requirements will be in place. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, 150 Monument Road Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Memories and condolences may be shared on his Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com