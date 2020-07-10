1/1
Shelton A. Miller
Shelton A. Miller

Chambersburg - Shelton A. Miller, age 54, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Bunn, NC, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home. Born August 13, 1965 in Philadelphia, PA, he was a son of Allen Miller and Bishop Patricia Horton Tillman. He was employed at Photo This in Chambersburg. He was a member of the Love Temple in Mercersburg, PA. An avid sports fan, Shelton loved to play and follow basketball, baseball and football, especially the Washington Redskins and the North Carolina Tarheels.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Tina Miller; children, Sean Sills, James Jones, Dominic Miller, and Shantella Miller; ten grandchildren; and his siblings, Sharon Miller, Tonnette Williams, Lisa Squirewell and Greg Squirewell; and longtime friend Michelle Smith. He was preceded in death by his sister, Shelia Miller and his step-father Robert Tillman.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Unity in Christ Church, 4301 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17202, with Apostle Sterling Porter officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church. Masks are required. In accord with his final wish, he will be interred at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, in Bunn, NC alongside his late sister, Shelia, at 1:00 PM, on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared on Shelton's Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com






Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
