Shelton "Mike" A. Shaffer
Quincy Twp. - Shelton "Mike" A. Shaffer, age 67 of Quincy Twp. died on April 29, 2019 at his home with his wife by his side.
Born May 14, 1951 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Mearle James Shaffer and Shirley (Wagaman) Houck.
He attended the Waynesboro Schools and earned a GED.
On July 28, 1973 he married his devoted and loving wife Linda (Nolan) in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Mike was employed as a carpenter for various building companies within the area the last was with Lobar Associates, Inc. He and his brothers also owned their own subcontracting company for a few years.
He was a member of the Owls Club.
He was a member of the Harley Owners Group.
Besides the great love he had for his family, friends and life itself Mike loved blue grass music, loved playing his Mandolin and Guitar. He also enjoyed remodeling his home and riding his harley.
In addition to his wife Linda he is survived by two sons Shane Shaffer of Waynesboro and Seth Shaffer of New Cumberland; two grandchildren Courtney Shaffer and Ethan Shaffer both of Waynesboro; one great granddaughter Hazel Lynn Cool of Waynesboro; four brothers Mearle "Butch" Shaffer, Jr. ; Jearry "Spike" Shaffer; Arnold "Arnie" Shaffer and John "Chip" Shaffer all of Waynesboro and a sister Heidi Bowers of St. Thomas and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers;Gregory Shaffer,Troy Aughinbaugh and one niece Drey Lynn Shaffer.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 3 PM at the Lochstampfor Funeral Home, Inc., corners of S. Church and W. Second Streets, Waynesboro followed by a memorial service with Rev. Greg Helman officiating. Interment will be private. Condolences may be made at. www.lochstampforfh.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Spiritrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA,17202.
Published in Public Opinion on May 14, 2019