Shelvey Clever
Chambersburg - Shelvey J. Clever, 82, of Chambersburg, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Born October 23, 1936 at McConnellsburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Harry D. and Stella P. Schooley Ficks.
Shelvey worked as a seamstress at the former Stanley Company, Chambersburg, and for the former Pete Dale and Hy Green clothing factories, Mercersburg. She was last employed at Modnur Pharmacy, St. Thomas.
She enjoyed crocheting, reading, and watching baseball, football and NASCAR.
Shelvey was a member of Greencastle Church of God.
Surviving family include her husband of 64 years, Robert L. Clever Sr. and children Vickie (Jerroyl) Wise Chambersburg, Connie (Pastor Murray) Stevens Mercersburg, Sherry (James) Myers, Greencastle, Carol (Jeffrey) Myers Greencastle, Robert (Kimelia) Clever Jr. Chambersburg. Nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, seven siblings: Esta Deshong and Patsy Pluta McConnellsburg, Audrey Clever Mercersburg, Laytha Clever Lemasters, Betty Miller, Lewis Ficks, and Donald FIcks all of Chambersburg. Shelvey was preceded in death by four siblings, Junior Ficks, Evelyn Souders, Pearl Mills, and Hubert Ficks.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, May 6, 2019, at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc., Mercersburg, PA, with Pastor Murray Stevens and James Myers. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery, Lemasters, PA.
There will be no viewing. Visitation two hours prior to the service Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Shelvey will be greatly missed by her family.
Published in Public Opinion on May 1, 2019