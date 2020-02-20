Services
Shirley A. Aul

Shirley A. Aul Obituary
Shirley A. Aul

Greencastle, PA - Shirley A. Aul, age 89, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Providence Place in Chambersburg, PA. Born in Antrim Township on September 26, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Charles Ray Adams, Sr. and Anna Grace Noll Adams.

A 1948 graduate of Greencastle High School, she went on to graduate Business School in 1950. Shirley moved frequently to accommodate her husband's career with the Army. She had worked at the Waynesboro Auto Parts in the late 1940's, the Billing Department of South Penn Power in Waynesboro in the 1950's, the Accounts Receivable department of Wien Consolidated Airlines in Fairbanks, AK in the 1960's, and the Loan Dept. of Seneca Falls Bank, Seneca, NY in the 1970's.She returned to Greencastle in 1994, where she lived until moving to Providence Place a couple years ago. Shirley enjoyed time with her nieces, nephews, friends, and furry friends, Cimarron the dog, and Belle and Scarlett the cats. She also enjoyed reading and shopping.

Shirley is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, E. Thomas Aul, Jr. in 1994, a sister, Margaret Grace Kline, and three brothers, Charles Ray Adams, Jr., Earl Ray Adams, and Kenneth Lee Adams.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 10 AM at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, 45 S. Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA, where Pastor Dave Rawley will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Burns Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Rd, Waynesboro, PA 17268. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
