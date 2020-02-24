|
|
Shirley A. Leonard
Fayetteville - Shirley Ann (Martin) Leonard, 82 of Fayetteville, passed away on February 22, 2020. She was born on April 3, 1937 in Chambersburg PA and was the daughter of the late Paul W. and Kathryn (Foreman) Martin. She graduated from CASHS in 1955 and worked for many years for the office of Dr. C. J. Shapiro, M. D. She married John Leonard on September 8, 1957 and they were married for 58 1/2 years when he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Sharon (Frey) Martin and Jane (Leonard) Glunt and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020