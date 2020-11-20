Shirley Ann (Burkhart) Fletcher
Shirley Ann (Burkhart) Fletcher, 90, entered eternal life on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Bedford Colonial Courtyard. She was born on April 1, 1930, in Jefferson City, MO a daughter of the late Keith and LaVaughn (Hicks) Burkhart of Kirksville, MO. In 1948 she married Gene R. Fletcher who preceded her in death on March 8, 2016 they were married for 66 years. She is survived by a daughter, Valerie J. Taylor and husband Michael R. of Bedford; one grandson Kyle Taylor and wife Deasy of Seattle, WA; and one great-granddaughter Shadriel Taylor also of Seattle, WA. She was preceded in death by one son Michael B. Fletcher, and one grandson Corey Taylor.
Shirley graduated from Kirksville High School in Kirksville, MO. She grew up in hard times during the depression. Her interests were golfing, traveling, and dancing. She was also a wonderful seamstress, and would make costumes for Mardi Gras when she lived in New Orleans. She was a very outgoing person that loved people and will be remembered for her strong faith in God, and as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. The family would like to thank Bedford Colonial Courtyard and their wonderful staff, Luther Ridge Retirement Community friends and staff in Chambersburg, PA, Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church in Gettysburg, PA, and Mt. Pleasant United Brethren Church in Chambersburg, PA.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the Timothy A. Berkebile Funeral Home, in Bedford. Our online guest book is available at www.berkebilefuneralhome.com
