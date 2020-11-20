1/1
Shirley Ann (Burkhart) Fletcher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann (Burkhart) Fletcher

Shirley Ann (Burkhart) Fletcher, 90, entered eternal life on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Bedford Colonial Courtyard. She was born on April 1, 1930, in Jefferson City, MO a daughter of the late Keith and LaVaughn (Hicks) Burkhart of Kirksville, MO. In 1948 she married Gene R. Fletcher who preceded her in death on March 8, 2016 they were married for 66 years. She is survived by a daughter, Valerie J. Taylor and husband Michael R. of Bedford; one grandson Kyle Taylor and wife Deasy of Seattle, WA; and one great-granddaughter Shadriel Taylor also of Seattle, WA. She was preceded in death by one son Michael B. Fletcher, and one grandson Corey Taylor.

Shirley graduated from Kirksville High School in Kirksville, MO. She grew up in hard times during the depression. Her interests were golfing, traveling, and dancing. She was also a wonderful seamstress, and would make costumes for Mardi Gras when she lived in New Orleans. She was a very outgoing person that loved people and will be remembered for her strong faith in God, and as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. The family would like to thank Bedford Colonial Courtyard and their wonderful staff, Luther Ridge Retirement Community friends and staff in Chambersburg, PA, Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church in Gettysburg, PA, and Mt. Pleasant United Brethren Church in Chambersburg, PA.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the Timothy A. Berkebile Funeral Home, in Bedford. Our online guest book is available at www.berkebilefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Timothy A Berkebile Funeral Home Inc
214 S Juliana St
Bedford, PA 15522
(814) 623-6317
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved