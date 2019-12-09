|
Shirley Ann Johnson
Wauchula, FL - Shirley Ann Johnson (Beard) 71, of Wauchula FL, passed away unexpectedly on November 22, 2019. Shirley was born in Chambersburg on November 23, 1947. She graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior High School, Class of 1965. Shirley was married to William Johnson on October 16, 1999. They had just celebrated their 20th anniversary. Shirley is survived by her husband William T. Johnson Jr; son Chris Meier; daughter Stefanie (Meier) Bell, husband Dan Bell and grandchildren: Madison, Lauren and Natalie Bell; step children: Maureen Dierfield, Sharleen and Frank Warner, William and Laura Johnson, Shawn and Joann Johnson, Brenda and Willie Breetz, Brian and Carey Johnson, 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Her family in Chambersburg includes her older brother Bill and Linda Beard, her younger brother Rick and Linda Beard, both of Chambersburg, including 5 nieces and nephews. There will be a private memorial service held for family. She will be deeply missed by many family and friends.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019