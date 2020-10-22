Shirley Ann Williams
Orrtanna, PA - Shirley Ann Suders Williams, age 82, of Orrtanna, PA, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Born June 2, 1938, in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Paul L. and Helen Monn Suders.
A homemaker most of her life, Shirley enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gardening, crafts, and loving her animals.
Surviving is her husband of 63 years, Charles E. Williams, whom she married on May 28, 1957; two children, Randy Williams (wife Tina) of Orrtanna, PA and Pam Rock (husband Brian) of Fayetteville, PA; eight grandchildren, Chuck Williams (wife Nora), Joshua Williams (wife Alicia), Wendy Smith, Sean Stine, Corey Williams, Chelsie Williams, Gunnar Rock, and Brooke Rock; six great-grandchildren, Liam, Aeva, and Asher Williams and Olivia and Hannah Smith; and a brother, David Suders (wife Darlene) of Chambersburg, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Paul R. Suders, Betty Beck, Peggy Wagner, and Nancy Pefley.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11 AM in Lincoln Cemetery, Chambersburg, PA, where Pastor John Irwin will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online condolences may be expressed on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
.