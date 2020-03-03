|
|
Shirley Coffey
Chambersburg - Shirley R. Coffey, 87, of Chambersburg , Pennsylvania passed away March 2, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was born on December 28, 1932 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to George and Helen (Neeley) Glass. She had retired from Pet Milk after 35 years having been a lab technician. She is of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed cooking, reading books and going to the ocean.
She is survived by her four children: Kathy (wife of Reuben) Shaffer of Bradenton, Fl., Ken (husband of Jean) Coffey of St. Thomas, PA, John (fiance Brenda) Coffey of Chambersburg, and Barry (husband of Teresa) Coffey of Shippensburg. She is survived by two grandchildren; Terri and Sean and three great-grandchildren; Benjamin, Olivia, and Lauren. She is also survived by a niece, Cynthia Mort and a nephew, Jeffrey Perry of Chambersburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Miriam Perry and Betty Johnson, and a companion, Richard Swope in 1979.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020