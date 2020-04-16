Services
Shirley Fern Eppley Obituary
Shirley Fern Eppley

Davidsville - Shirley Fern Eppley, 92, of Davidsville, PA, formerly of Sipesville, PA, died April 15, 2020 at Somerset Hospice House. Born March 23, 1928 in Holsopple, she is the daughter of James and Mamie (Yoder) Miller. Preceded in death by her parents, first husband Joseph Charlesworth, and second husband John "Jack" L. Eppley, brothers; Freeman, Ivan, Paul and John Miller, and sisters; Elenor Zimmerman, and Mary Kaltenbaugh. Survived by sons; James Charlesworth and wife Amy of Newport, NC, and Ernest Charlesworth and wife Jane of Chambersburg, step-daughters; Susan Landrith and husband Lee of Sparks, NV, and Claudia Wilson of Bellefonte, grandchildren; Russell, Maggie, Molly, Maeve, Preston, Jenny, Jeremy and Keira, great-grandchildrent; Kyla, Vivian, Aiden, Lila, and Calen, and sister Thelma Stern of Stoystown. Shirley was a 1945 graduate of Conemaugh Township High School, she had worked for Sani-Dairy, the Somerset Pajama Factory, and later as a waitress for Pine Grill Restaurant until her retirement, she was a member of Sipesville Church of the Brethren where she taught in the nursery, and was in charge of the Bible School for a few years, she was a past President of the Sipesville Elementary School PTA, was a former member of Farm Women's and Order of Eastern Star. Due to the circumstances viewing and services will be private with Reverend Cecil Lohr officiating. Interment Casebeer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Sipesville Church of the Brethren 711 Sipesville Rd. Somerset, PA 15501. Arrangements by the Hauger-Zeigler Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Somerset, to leave a condolence please visit www.haugerzeigler.com
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
