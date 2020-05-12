Services
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
Graveside service
To be announced at a later date
Maplewood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Harmon


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Harmon Obituary
Shirley Harmon

Marion - Shirley Gift Harmon, of Marion, died May 10, 2020 and was born in Marion September 30, 1935 to Edgar and Ruth Gift. She is survived by two children, Ellen R. Horst (Steve) and Gregory L. Harmon (Sarah), four grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. At the convenience of the family a brief graveside service will be held in Maplewood Cemetery behind Heidelberg Church in Marion where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, Edward L. Harmon, who died Oct 15, 1987 after 35 years of marriage. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers Stanley H. Gift and George E. Gift. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from May 12 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Sellers Funeral Home
Download Now