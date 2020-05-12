|
|
Shirley Harmon
Marion - Shirley Gift Harmon, of Marion, died May 10, 2020 and was born in Marion September 30, 1935 to Edgar and Ruth Gift. She is survived by two children, Ellen R. Horst (Steve) and Gregory L. Harmon (Sarah), four grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. At the convenience of the family a brief graveside service will be held in Maplewood Cemetery behind Heidelberg Church in Marion where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, Edward L. Harmon, who died Oct 15, 1987 after 35 years of marriage. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers Stanley H. Gift and George E. Gift. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from May 12 to May 14, 2020