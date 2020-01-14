|
Shirley L. Hensley
Chambersburg - July 14, 1954 - January 13, 2020
Shirley L. Hensley of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully at home on the evening of Monday, January 13, 2020, while surrounded and comforted by her loving husband, her children, and her grandchildren. Shirley was 65 years old. Shirley Hensley was born in the town of Chambersburg, PA at 8:37 AM on July 14 1954.
Shirley loved being a mother, homemaker, and caretaker and her life reflected that. She enjoyed children more than anything. Caring for her family is where she directed all of her time and energy, so much so, that she spent years of her adult life as a loving foster mother, often having more than one foster child in her care at a time. Shirley was happiest while taking care of others, but she also had a special talent for home decorating. Many have described her home as "immaculate and beautiful, as if it were a photo in a magazine".
Shirley was devoted and hard working, you could always find her doing yard work, cleaning, and taking care of her grandchildren; from early morning into the night.
Shirley's hobbies included yard work & home decorating, watching TV, going to yard sales, spending time outdoors, and enjoying quality time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Shirley was a member of the Chambersburg Post 46 American Legion, Ladies Auxiliary.
Shirley was also very giving and was known for having a huge heart, and while she lived modestly, she still found a way to frequently help others, often donating food, clothing, and her time when she saw a need. Shirley ended her life in the giving way that she lived it, by donating her body.
Shirley was preceded in death by her Father, Robert Donley and her mother, Bonnie Donley, as well as numerous grandparents, aunts, uncles, and in-laws.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Robert Hensley SR of Chambersburg PA, a daughter, Shelly (John) Frey of Greencastle PA, a son Timothy (Kristi) Hensley of Mercersburg PA & the following grandchildren, whom she loved dearly: Skyler Hensley (Ashlyn Dehart) of Chambersburg, PA, Cody Statler of Greencastle PA, Payton Hensley of Mercersburg PA, Colton Statler of Greencastle PA, Kylee Frey of Greencastle PA, and Trysten Hensley of Mercersburg PA. Shirley is also survived by two brothers: Tommy Donley (Debbie Jeannette) of Chambersburg PA, and Daniel Donley of Chambersburg PA, and two sisters: Mitzi (Paul) Holtry of Newburg PA, and Robin (Scott) Despres of Chambersburg PA, A brother in law Steve (Belinda) Hensley of Evansville IN and a sister in law, Connie (Royce) Hovermale of Berkeley Springs, WV; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley's family will be upholding her final wishes, therefore there will not be a memorial service. The family requests that In lieu of flowers, donations be made to Heartland Hospice.
