Shirley Lehman
Chambersburg - Shirley Upperman Lehman, 83, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away suddenly March 17, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center. . She was born on February 26, 1936 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Kenneth and Mary Jane (Rotz ) Upperman. She is a member of Otterbein United Brethren In Christ Church in Greencastle, PA. She had spent countless hours working with the Salvation Army, Pregnancy Ministries, and other local charities. She had served as judge of elections for Greene Township for many years and has been active in her church all of her life. She has been a member of Greene Township Lions Club for many years. Her parents owned Kenny's Auction for many years and when they were unable to continue with the business, Shirley and her son managed it until it was sold about 1989. She loved gardening and growing her flowers. She and her husband, Paul were involved with Cathedral in the Pines at Caledonia every Sunday from Memorial Day till Labor Day for the past twelve years.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-six years, Paul E. Lehman and their three children: Renee(wife of Dennis) Walker of Cincinnati, OH., Yvette (wife of Brian) Prosser of Springfield, VA, and Mark Paul Lehman of Baltimore, MD. Shirley has four grandchildren, Aaron and Andrew Walker and Joshua and Sarah Prosser. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Upperman.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Otterbein United Brethren in Christ Church, 146 Leitersburg St., Greencastle, PA 17225 with the Rev. David Rawley officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, 725 Norland Ave., Chambersburg between the hours of 6-8 PM and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Chambersburg Salvation Army Auxiliary, 159 L.W.W., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 18, 2019