Shirley M. Smith
Shippensburg - Shirley M. Smith, age 63, of Shippensburg, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 5, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital. She was born July 23, 1956 in Chambersburg, the daughter of Clarence E., Jr., and Jean L. (Ocker) Mooney.
Shirley graduated in the Class of 1974 from Shippensburg Area Senior High School. Two years later she married the love of her life, Tom. The two enjoyed traveling near and far together but their greatest adventure began the day their daughter Brittany was born. Shirley was a very loyal and dedicated part of the Shippensburg University staff where she worked as an Administrative Assistant for over 25 years. After retirement she enjoyed traveling with Tom, spending time with Brittany, exploring and photographing nature, channeling her inner Joanna Gaines' home décor and crafting, trying new recipes, watching Sci-Fi, and reading.
Shirley will be forever cherished and deeply missed by her loving husband of 43 years, Thomas G. Smith of Shippensburg; her mother, Jean L. Mooney; daughter, Brittany N. Baird of Chambersburg; grandpuppy, 'Mr. Biscuit'; sister, Sharon J. (husband, Richard Jr.) Thomas of Shippensburg; brother, Dennis E. (wife, Cheryl) Mooney of Newville; nieces and nephews, Claudia (husband, Jeff) Garner of Newburg, Michelle (husband, Jason) McConnell of Shermans Dale, Brandon Mooney of Newville, Danielle Mooney of Newville, Tim (wife, Sarah) Finkey of York, Wes (wife, Carly) Snider of Carlisle, Mindy (husband, Dan) Rider of Carlisle, Katie (husband, Mike) Baum of Orrstown, Nick (wife, Kristin) Snider of New Cumberland and Travis (wife, Ashlee) Snider of Richmond, VA and many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence E. Mooney, Jr.; her father-in-law, George S. Smith and mother-in-law, Ethel G. Smith.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. A Public Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Monday, June 15 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Dr., Shippensburg. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 16 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory with Bruce Levy officiating. Friends may express condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Shirley was rarely a taker and much more of a giver… a giver of her love, her friendship, her time, and her generosity. In lieu of flowers, she would have been grateful if you chose to honor her by making a contribution to help further advance the technology and capabilities of Dr. Sorkin and the medical team at WellSpan York Hospital NeuroScience ICU, or choose your favorite charitable organization. To make a contribution to the NeuroScience ICU, please visit: www.wellspansecure.org/foundationgiving and select direct to "WellSpan York Health Foundation," then under the 'used for' please select "Other" and specify "Neuro ICU/Dr. Sorkin's Team"
As Shirley was commonly heard saying, "In a world where you can be anything, be kind."
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.