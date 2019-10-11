|
Shirley Shandera Montague, 93, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 7, 2019 at Providence Place in Chambersburg. She was born on October 3, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to Aaron and Beulah (Lafrinere) Holt. She enjoyed playing golf, swimming, bridge, and family. She volunteered for Easter Seals, answering phones for the deaf, and the thrift store at Letterkenny, was a cub scout leader and a secretary for Corpus Christi Catholic Church. She was a great cook.
Shirley is survived by her three children: Greg (husband of Joy) Shandera of Chambersburg, Debra (wife of William) Thurston of Smithfield, VA, and David Shandera of Chambersburg. She has six grandchildren; Matthew, Susannah, Patrick, Alex, Nicolas, and Noah. She also has four great-grandchildren; Jaxson, Lukas, Jacen and Landon. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert L. Shandera and her second husband, Roger Montague. She was preceded in death by her two sisters; Gloria and Dorothy and a brother, Aaron.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019