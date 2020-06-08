Shirley Pipher
Chambersburg, PA - Shirley Ann "Nanny" Pipher, age 81, passed away June 5, 2020, in the home of her daughter after a 16 month stay at Chapel Pointe Gardenview, Carlisle, surrounded by her children.
Born November 23, 1938, in Stroudsburg, PA to William F. and Violet (Yaggie) Repsher. She married Leo R. Pipher on May 14, 1955, and together they had 4 children, Judith (James) Kintz, East Stroudsburg, Robin (Timothy) Redmond, Chambersburg, Brother Samuel Pipher, Community of Jesus, Cape Cod, Joel (Louann) Pipher, Harrisburg.
She was a very outgoing, fun-loving person, fantastic homemaker and her husband's secretary for their business, Leo R. Pipher, Builder until the time of his death, March 29, 2001. Her hobbies were camping with her family, reading, baking, gardening and needlework. She was a member of the Embroiderers Guild of American, Mt Pocono and the Quilters Guild.
Shirley dedicated her life to Jesus when she was 12 years old at church camp. Her love for Jesus and the Bible were ever constant in her life. In her early 20's with small children, ladies of her church came to her home and had Bible Study with her each week. That started a lifelong devotion to womens Bible Study and her passion to minister to any one in need. She was a member of the Middle Smithfield Presbyterian Church for 45 years before moving to Carlisle, PA. She then became a member of The Meeting House BIC, Carlisle. She was active in their Stephen Ministry and assisted with the WOW Bible Studies until her illness in April 2016. She also attended her daughter and son-in-laws churches, Big Spring Heights COG, Newville and UP Church of God, Upper Strasburg, PA. During those years she was also an Oblate with the Community of Jesus, Orleans, MA.
Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, 9 grandchildren,16 great grandchildren, her siblings, Asher Repsher, Leighton, Pauline Seese, Tennessee, Paul (Donna) Repsher, Leighton, sister-in-law, Shirley E. Pipher, East Stroudburg, many nieces and nephews that she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Dolores (Richard) Depue and her brother, William Earl Repsher.
A Memorial Service will be at the UP Church of God, Upper Strasburg, PA with Rev. Kip Penrod presiding. Interment alongside her husband, Leo, will be held at the Middle Smithfield Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Timothy Redmond presiding. Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, both services will be delayed.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in her memory to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, Pa 17110.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.