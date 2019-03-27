Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
King Street United Brethren Church
62 East King Street
Chambersburg, PA
Chambersburg - Shirley L. West, 80, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 16, 1938 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Howard M. and Caroline B. Gipe West. Shirley was a 1956 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and had been employed as a secretary at Wilson College. She spent most of her career at the former American-Can Company which later became the James River Company until her retirement. She was a member of King Street United Brethren Church in Chambersburg and enjoyed traveling.

Shirley is survived by her sister, Margaret Jenkins of Chambersburg and two brothers, Charles E. West and wife Ethel of Chambersburg and Ray E. West and wife Ruth of Charleston, SC. She will also be missed by three nieces and four nephews who each were an important part of her life.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at King Street United Brethren Church, 162 East King Street, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Ron Cook and Rev. Paul B. Baker will officiate. Private interment will be in Lincoln Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 27, 2019
