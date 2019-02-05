|
Sidney Palmer
Chambersburg - Sidney M. Palmer, age 90, of 132 College Avenue, Chambersburg, PA died on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Menno Haven Chambersburg. Born on March 30, 1928, in Chambersburg, he was the son of Sidney and Violet (MacBeth) Palmer. He was the widower of Ellen K. G. Palmer, who preceded him in death on January 18th of this year.
He was a 1946 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School, graduated from Gettysburg College in 1949 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics, and earned his Master of Business Administration Degree from the Wharton School of Finance, University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia in 1950. He was a member and past Trustee of the Presbyterian Church of the Falling Spring in Chambersburg.
Surviving are his four children, two daughters, Page P. Nitterhouse (and husband Craig) of Chambersburg; Linden P. Madara (and husband Steven) of Columbus, OH; two sons, Sidney Jr.; Grant (and wife Heather) both of Philadelphia and one step son, Collin S. Gilbert (and wife Angela) of Colorado Springs, CO. He was the very proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Mr. Palmer started his career in retailing operating Palmer's on the Square and Red Carpet Gift Stores in Chambersburg from 1954 - 1974. He then joined what was then Valley Bank and Trust Company, retiring as its President and CEO in 1995. In 1997 he founded and served as Chairman of the Board of Sentry Trust Company in Chambersburg. His other business interests included PAB Stash-Away, The PAB Roof Truss Company, W&P Real Estate, and he was active in Real Estate development in the Chambersburg area. A veteran of the Korean War, he served with the 43rd Division in Germany as a member of the Finance Department.
Active in civic affairs, he had served as Director on the Franklin County Historical Society, the Chambersburg Area Development Corporation, Salvation Army, Coyle Free Library, Chambersburg Hospital and Chambersburg Community Theatre. He was the founder of Downtowner's Inc. He served as President of Chambersburg Town Council and was a Trustee and Treasurer of Wilson College. He served as Director and President of Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce. In 1995 he was elected to the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame.
There will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM, on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Presbyterian Church of Falling Spring, Chambersburg, with the Rev. Dr. Andy Hart officiating. A private burial will be held at Norland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chambersburg Community Theatre, Inc., Annex 163 S. Main St. Chambersburg, or the Council for the Arts, 159 S. Main St. Chambersburg. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences and memories may be shared at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 5, 2019