Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
View Map
Stanley E. Vaughn Obituary
Stanley E. Vaughn

Chambersburg, PA - Stanley E. Vaughn, 67, of Chambersburg, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home.

Born Thursday, September 13, 1951, in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Edgar S. and Peggy L. Mowery Vaughn.

Stanley was a 1969 graduate of the Shippensburg Area Senior High School. He attended the Mongul United Brethren Church.

He retired in 2016 from Schreiber Foods, Shippensburg, where he worked line production. He previously was employed at Valley Pride Bakery with 20 years of service.

For many years, Stanley enjoyed traveling to Wildwood NJ, with his family, he loved spoiling his grandchildren, and his dog Cody, and was an avid music lover, especially the group Vanilla Fudge.

Surviving are three sons, Chad E. (Kimberly) Vaughn, Hagerstown, MD, Stanley M. (Lauren) Vaughn, and Trevor E. Vaughn, all of Chambersburg; six grandchildren, Sage, Bryce, Olivia, Nathan, Jeremiah, and Nolan Vaughn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Candace L. Wenger Vaughn, who passed away December 25, 2003. And a brother, Michael A. Vaughn.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with the Rev. James O. Bolich officiating. Burial will be in Mongul Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cumberland Valley Breast Cancer Awareness, 344 Leedy Way East, Chambersburg, PA 17202.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 23, 2019
