|
|
Rev. Stanley J. Rexroth
Shippensburg - Rev. Stanley Jacob Rexroth resident of Shippensburg, PA passed into eternity February 22, 2020. He was diagnosed with diabetes in 1992 and Parkinson's in 2000.
He was born on February 11, 1934 in Ayer Township, McConnellsburg, PA; he was the son of the late Jacob M. Rexroth, Jr. and Margaret Irene (Souders) Rexroth. He lived his early life in Fulton County.
Rev. Rexroth dropped out of school in the 9th grade and worked as a farmer near Upper Strasburg for seven years. He also worked at Letterkenny Army Depot for two years while farming. He quit farming and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1955.
During his 20 years in the Air Force, he obtained an equivalent high school diploma from the state of PA. Then he took several college courses while serving. After retiring from the military, he enrolled at Shippensburg University and graduated with a BS in 1980 and earned his Master's in counseling in 1987.
During his Air Force service, while stationed in the Philippines in 1961, he and his family along with two other Air Force families founded a Church of God Mission. He made several mission trips preaching and teaching the Gospel thru the years. In 1994 he was one of the founding board members of World Missionary Fellowship of the Church of God (WMF) and served until his death. WMF was formed to help indigenous pastors of the Church of God around the world. Rev. Rexroth made preaching and teaching mission trips to the Philippines, Nigeria and Cuba. He published a monthly newsletter called the "Info Plus" for 17 years.
Rev. Rexroth served as a member of the board of directors of Ohio Bible College. To enhance Unity among churches, he organized minister's meetings for 20 years, from 1988 until 2008.
In 1974 Rev. Rexroth founded the Church of God of Cumberland Valley in Shippensburg. He was involved in the community as a board member of Community Services Incorporated (CSI), one of the founders and board members of Christ Among Neighbors (CAN), and past president and school board member of the Shippensburg Area School District. He was a member of American Legion Post # 223, Shippensburg.
Rev. Rexroth worked as a school teacher in the Big Spring School District from 1982 until 1993. Except for three years, he served as Pastor of the Church of God of Cumberland Valley, from its beginning in 1974, and retiring in 2007. In 2016 he authored a book titled "A Walk With God", an autobiography of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Martha M. (Harmony) Rexroth; four sons, Dale S. Rexroth and his wife Cheryl of Woodstock, OH, Roy J. Rexroth, Sr. and his wife Barbara of Hampstead, MD, Alan J. Rexroth and his wife Tracy of Williamsport, MD and Brian S. Rexroth, Sr. and his wife Bridget of Springfield, OH; three daughters, Joyce M. Shackelford and her husband Dr. Howard of Wheeling, WV, Alice M. Musser and her husband Brian of Shippensburg, and Beth S. Davis and her husband Daniel of Shippensburg; one sister, Darlene I. Rexroth of Shippensburg; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter; one great-grandson; two brothers; and one sister.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the Shippensburg First Church of God with Reverends Jim Rogers and Tim Bash officiating. A private burial with military honors will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 5-8 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg and one hour prior to the services in church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to World Missionary Fellowship, c/o Vivian Gayheart, Treasurer, 10722 Eden Church Road, St. Louisville, OH 43071.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020