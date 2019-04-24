Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & crematorium Inc.
Stanley R. Mooney

Stanley R. Mooney

Shippensburg - Stanley R. Mooney, 61, of Shippensburg, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital.

Born Wednesday, September 11, 1957 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Paul L. and Viola R. Pisle Mooney.

Stanley was a 1977 graduate of the Shippensburg Area Senior High School. He was of the Protestant Faith.

He is survived by five siblings; Margie E. (Carl) Edwards, Shippensburg, Leroy W. (Janet) Mooney, Chambersburg, Lester M. (Cathy) Mooney, Shippensburg, Linda L. (Ragan) Harbaugh, Chambersburg, and David A. Mooney, Arkansas; ex-wife, Lori Pine Mooney, Chambersburg; and several nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & crematorium Inc. Funeral services and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial Contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 897 Hershey, PA 17033.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 24, 2019
