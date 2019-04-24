|
Stanley R. Mooney
Shippensburg - Stanley R. Mooney, 61, of Shippensburg, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born Wednesday, September 11, 1957 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Paul L. and Viola R. Pisle Mooney.
Stanley was a 1977 graduate of the Shippensburg Area Senior High School. He was of the Protestant Faith.
He is survived by five siblings; Margie E. (Carl) Edwards, Shippensburg, Leroy W. (Janet) Mooney, Chambersburg, Lester M. (Cathy) Mooney, Shippensburg, Linda L. (Ragan) Harbaugh, Chambersburg, and David A. Mooney, Arkansas; ex-wife, Lori Pine Mooney, Chambersburg; and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & crematorium Inc. Funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial Contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 897 Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 24, 2019