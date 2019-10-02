|
|
Stanley Russell Danko
Chambersburg - Stanley Russell Danko (Stanley Dankowski), 95, went home to be with Jesus, His Lord and Savior, on Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 at his Chambersburg residence, surrounded by his beloved wife and children. Stanley was born in Akron, Ohio on March 28th, 1924 to Ukrainian immigrants Antoni Danko (Antoni Dankowski) and Stella Danko (Stanislawa (nee Lucka) Dankowski). Stanley and his devoted wife, Kateryna (Cikalo) Danko marked 63 years of marriage last May. Stan grew up in Philadelphia and graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1943. Being fully prepared to serve his country, he joined the Army's "Strong and Stalwart" 87th Infantry Division and engaged the enemy at the Battle of the Bulge in the winter of 1944. In the spring of 1945, Staff Sergeant Dankowski penetrated enemy lines and executed exceptional acts of bravery and gallantry for which he was awarded the Silver Star. After his Honorable Discharge in 1945, he returned to Philadelphia and began working for the Atlantic Richfield Company/ARCO as a Metallurgical Technician. He retired from ARCO in Newtown Square in 1983. In 1990, at the age of 68, Stanley had the unforgettable experience of revisiting Ukraine with his brother, Walter, and nephew. Stanley loved his Lord and Savior and relished any opportunity to share his faith. Treating homeless men on the streets of Philadelphia to hot-dogs and coffee was his own personal ministry. Stan and his wife were members of Malvern Free Presbyterian Church. They thoroughly enjoyed opening their Newtown Square home to visiting ministers and friends of the church. But Stanley's most lasting legacy is the example he set before his children and grandchildren. The memories and impact of his humble prayers expressing his heart's desire to be with his Father in heaven and to see those he loved filled with the same anticipation and hope, will never be forgotten and always a reminder of the eternal hope we have only in Jesus and God's amazing grace. Stanley is survived by his beloved wife, Kateryna; four children: Alexandra "Lesia" K. Longacre of Chambersburg, Walter A. (Judy) Danko of Eldersburg, MD, Steven E. (Marianne) Danko of Eldersburg, MD, and Christine A. (Robert) Wisler of Coatesville; ten grandchildren: Caitlyn, Rebekah, Rachel, Joshua, Robbie, Sarah, Jonathan, Jenna, Hannah, and Laura; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, one brother-in law and multiple nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by his brother, Walter J. Danko; his grandson, Michael S. Danko; and his great-granddaughter, Elana R. Sandrik. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Malvern Free Presbyterian Church at 80 Malin Road, Malvern, PA. Friends and family will be received at 10:30am for a time of remembrance and fellowship, with the Memorial Service to follow at 11:00am. Committal with full military honors will follow from 2:30-3:00pm at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the foreign missions of the Malvern Free Presbyterian Church at 80 Malin Road, Malvern, PA, or the Salvation Army of Chambersburg at 159 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg, PA. Arrangements by Christman's Funeral Home, Lebanon, PA, www.christmansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 2, 2019