Stella Louise Kent
Mercersburg - Stella Louise Kent, 71, of Mercersburg, PA, passed away Thursday. January 16, 2020, at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Chambersburg, PA.
She was born April 26, 1948, in Norton, VA. She was the daughter of Lee and Evelyn Honeycutt.
Surviving are her son, Don Joseph Montz, her sister Mary Jones, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Stella was preceded in death by her parents, Emory and Evelyn Honeycutt, her husband, Kenneth Kent, her brother, Curtis Marvin Honeycutt, and her sister, Brenda Simmons.
Stella graduated from Arundel Mills High School. She worked as a nurse's aid for a number of years and as a mom and homemaker. Stella was a wonderfully unique and creative individual. She wrote many songs, poems and short stories. She also loved reading, playing the piano and singing in church with her brother, Curtis, and her sister, Brenda.
Stella will be forever remembered and loved by her son, Don Joseph Montz, her sister, Mary Jones, her many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many dear friends.
On January 22, at 2:00pm, family and friends gathered for her funeral at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Rd. Gambrills, MD 21054.
Interment was on Thursday, January 23, at Southern Memorial Gardens, 10155 Ward Road, Dunkirk, MD 20754.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020