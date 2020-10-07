Stephanie Lynn Fisher
Mrs. Stephanie Lynn Fisher, 72, of Walkersville died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Prince Georges County Hospital Center. She was the loving wife of Carl L. Fisher, Jr., for 49 years.
Born July 27, 1948 in Kokomo, IN, she was the daughter of the late Robert Pennycoff and Bonnie Hunsberger.
While her children were young, Mrs. Fisher stayed home to lovingly care for them. After they became adults, she attended Abbie Business Institute where she obtained her nursing assistant training. She then worked for several years as a nursing assistant for Catoctin Medical Group in Thurmont, where she enjoyed interacting with patients. She more recently worked in the family business, Medical Gas System Specialists.
Stephanie loved to travel the world and would strike up a conversation with everyone she met. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas. She loved planting and maintaining her flower beds outside, decorating the landscape, shopping, and collecting all things pig related. Most importantly, she enjoyed being with her family and friends. Stephanie was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Joseph and Scott Fisher; two grandsons, Todd and Terry Nguyen; two sisters, Kathy Grant and husband, Paul, and Sharon Priest; a brother, Joe Walker and wife, Betty; and additional family members, Michael Smith and Kim Nguyen.
She was predeceased by a son, Carl "Butchie" Fisher, III.; and two brothers, Jimmy and Michael Walker.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 10 from the funeral home chapel.
Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
.