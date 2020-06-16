Stephen Dawes

Stephen DawesChambersburg - Stephen Michael Dawes "Steve" passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home in Chambersburg, PA. His faithful hunting dogs and constant companions, Chrome and Bridie, were beside him.Born on January 21, 1945, to Violet (Mattera) and Morgan James "Jimmy" Dawes in Washington, DC, he spent his childhood growing up with his sister Stephanie Lynne and brother Randel "Randy" Bruce along the Anacostia River in the nearby Maryland suburbs. His sister recalled that her brother was always the neighborhood leader and organized all the local kids for childhood games and adventures. He loved animals and was a lifetime hunter and fisherman. He owned one or more bird dogs throughout his life and spent every available minute roaming forests and streams, taking photographs of wildflowers and wildlife. His knowledge of the outdoor world was extensive. He looked forward to spring each year and a return to fishing on the nearby Chesapeake Bay with his friend Mark.Steve graduated from the University of Maryland where he excelled at chess and billiards. After graduation, he worked for the Social Security Administration as a computer operator until his retirement. He and his wife made their home in Marriottsville, MD. After his wife's death, Steve moved to Chambersburg to be near his daughter and grandchildren. In retirement, he continued to operate his company Cerberus Systems marketing a program he wrote called Limosys and distributing AMSOIL engine supplement products.Steve was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Joanne Veronica Duda Dawes (1948-2003), his father Morgan James Dawes of Gulfport, MS, his mother Violet Mattera Dawes of Holiday, FL, his sister Stephanie Lynne Dawes Sandy (Milton) of Corinth, MS, and a paternal half-brother David J. Dawes, of Manchester, NH. Survivors include his daughter Kendra Lynn Dawes Truchot of Jensen Beach, FL; grandchildren Zachary James Desotelle of Kearneysville, WV, Kalina Joanne Desotelle of Hanover, PA, Chandler Stephen Desotelle of Norfolk, VA; brother Randel Bruce Dawes (Judy) of Huntingtown, MD; nephew David Milton Sandy of Corinth, MS; and paternal half-sisters, Michelle Dawes Boehm of Suwanee, GA, and Jamie Bourne of Columbia, MD.