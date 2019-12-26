|
Stephen Miller
Chambersburg - Stephen Van Miller, 72, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 24, 2019. Steve was a Vietnam War Veteran stationed in the states and throughout Southeast Asia. During his Air Force enlistment, he served in several assignments including Special Operations.
After his Air Force enlistment, Steve was employed by Verizon Communications and was assigned to multiple technical projects including a major communications upgrade for the U.S. Government and at times, worked with Colin Powell, Former U.S. Security Advisor. Steve retired as a Director of Operations, then moved on to become Vice President of Operations for Nextel.
Steve had a very illustrious career, but he will be most remembered for being the type of boss and friend we all should have once in our lifetime. Steve was always available to provide advice during turbulent times and comfort to all at times of need. He will always be remembered as a strong and fair leader and many friends and co-workers were fortunate enough to receive his mentoring.
Steve's knowledge of antique and classic cars was second to none and growing up on an Air Force Base instilled the love of all types of military and civilian planes. He loved attending the Reno Air Races as well as airshows in the D.C. area. He was also an avid fisherman and hunter from a very early age.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Pat. He is the last of his immediate family.
A brief memorial service will be held Sunday Dec. 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, 725 Norland Ave., Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends from 1:30 till 2:00 PM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Spirit Trust Lutheran, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA or to your local church, synagogue, or favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019