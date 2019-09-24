|
|
Stephen R. DeWalt
Orrstown - Stephen R. DeWalt, 60, of Orrstown, departed this life on the morning of Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the M.S. Hershey Medical Center. His funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Pastor David Grove will officiate. Private interment will take place in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 24, 2019