Steven B. Hege Obituary
Steven B. Hege

Chambersburg, PA - Steven B. Hege, age 62, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his home in Chambersburg. Born April 22, 1957, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Marlin G. and Joann I. Beery Hege.

Mr. Hege is survived by two children, Jessica Benshoff (husband Aaron) of Chambersburg, PA and Jared Hege (wife Aubrey) of LA; six grandchildren, Carter and Kaylee Benshoff and Rowen, Sawyer, Harlow, and Nixon Hege; and three siblings, Alan Hege (wife India) of NM, Jaime Hege (wife Joyce) of Fayetteville, PA , and Douglas Hege (wife Terri) of Fayetteville, PA.

Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
