Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Steven Mickley Sr.

Steven Mickley Sr. Obituary
Steven Mickley, Sr.

Chambersburg, PA - Steven Mickley, Sr., age 75, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born October 18, 1944, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Myrtle Cave Mickley.

Mr. Mickley worked at the former Grove Worldwide for 43 years, retiring in 2007, he began his career as a welder and ended it as a building manager. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, and gardening.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Patricia Ann Mickley, whom he married on April 16 1976; two children, Steven Mickley Jr. of Chambersburg, PA; and Krystal Moyer (husband Caleb) of Colorado Springs, CO, as well as three grandchildren, Cameron Mickley, Braydon Moyer, and Leena Moyer.

Services and interment are private at this time. A public memorial service will follow in the future. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Antietam Humane Society, The , or The American Liver Foundation. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
